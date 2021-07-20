

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $187.97 million, or $6.60 per share. This compares with $8.18 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.75 million or $7.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.0% to $1.89 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $212.75 Mln. vs. $11.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.46 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.49 -Revenue (Q2): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de