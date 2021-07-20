

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $517.2 million, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $68.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $477.1 million or $3.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.8% to $1.46 billion from $0.85 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $477.1 Mln. vs. $132.3M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.92 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.46 Bln vs. $0.85 Bln last year.



