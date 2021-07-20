

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):



-Earnings: -$0.43 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.63 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.34 in Q2 vs. -$5.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.26 billion or -$3.91 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.23 per share -Revenue: $5.47 billion in Q2 vs. $1.48 billion in the same period last year.



