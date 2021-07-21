

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to jump 29.0 percent on year, up from 27.9 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 46.2 percent, slowing from 49.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 460 billion yen following the 187.1 billion yen deficit a month earlier.



Japan also will see the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 17 and 18. At the meeting, the central bank voted to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent. The bank also will continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



Australia will June results for retail sales and for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank. Retail sales are tipped to fall 0.5 percent on month after rising 0.4 percent in May. The economic index dipped 0.06 percent in May.



Thailand will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 63.54 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 41.59 percent for a trade surplus of $0.8 billion.



