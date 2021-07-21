

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting said that the country's economy has shown some improvement in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic but still remains in severe condition, minutes from the central bank's meeting on June 17 and 18 revealed on Wednesday.



Inflation is expected to hover right around 0 percent in the near term, the bank said, although it's expected to eventually start picking up again.



The members added that climate change could affect the path to economic recovery, and that the central bank would not hesitate to take additional easing measures if they're needed.



At the meeting, the central bank voted to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent. The bank also will continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



