

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 383.2 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 460 billion yen following the downwardly revised 189.4 billion yen deficit in May (originally a 187.1 billion yen deficit).



Imports jumped 32.7 percent on year to 6.837 trillion yen - exceeding expectations for a gain of 29 percent after climbing 27.9 percent in the previous month.



Exports surged an annual 48.6 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 46.2 percent after rising 49.6 percent a month earlier.



