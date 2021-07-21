

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) said that it has terminated discussions to acquire Altium Limited (ALU.AX).



Autodesk said it verbally improved its initial proposal, but it was unable to agree on the basis to advance discussions.



Last month, Autodesk had confirmed that it submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of common stock of Altium for A$38.50 per share.



Altium is a software company headquartered in San Diego, California and publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company develops software used by printed circuit board designers and electrical engineers at organizations around the world to deliver connected, intelligent products.



