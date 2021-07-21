

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Engineering services company CIMIC Group, formerly known as Leighton Holdings Ltd (LEI.AX,LGTHF.PK), reported that its net profit after tax for the six months to 30 June 2021 declined to A$208 million or 66.8 cents per basic share from A$316.6 million or 98.6 cents per basic share in the prior year.



Group revenue for the period decreased to A$7.13 billion from A$7.37 billion in the previous year.



The company declared an interim dividend of 42 cents per share, representing a payout ratio of 62.8% on half year of 2021 result.



The company still expects net profit after tax to be in the range of A$400 million-$430 million for fiscal year 2021.



