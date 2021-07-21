

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders grew 23 percent to 606 million Swiss francs from last year's 491 million francs.



IFRS earnings per share grew 23 percent to 2.81 francs. IFRS profit before taxes rose 22 percent to 707 million francs.



Adjusted net profit was 636.3 million francs or 2.95 francs per share, compared to 524.4 million francs a year ago.



Operating income grew 8 percent to 1.99 billion francs from last year's 1.85 billion francs, reflecting the combined benefit of strongly increased net commission and fee income and the virtual disappearance of net credit losses.



Net interest income fell 8 percent to 308 million francs.



Assets under management or AuM was 486 billion francs, up 12 percent from end of 2020, supported by positive market performance, a weaker Swiss franc, and net new money of 10 billion francs.



