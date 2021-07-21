

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its second-quarter non-IFRS net income rose to 40.4 million euros or 0.55 euros per basic share from 28.2 million euros or 0.38 euros per basic share in the previous year.



Total revenue for the quarter was 218.2 million euros up from 204.6 million euros in the prior year. This strong revenue performance was driven by product revenue growth of 17 percent in the second quarter.



The Group has reconfirmed its guidance for the full year 2021. The Group's guidance ranges, at constant currency; except for margin, are Digital Business bookings of +15 percent to +25 percent; Product revenue of 0 percent to +5 percent.



The Group confirmed mid-term ambitions: 1 billion euros in Group revenue, 25 percent to 30 percent operating margin, 85 percent to 90 percent recurring product revenue and roughly 15 percent Digital Business CAGR in 2023.



