

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), on Wednesday, said it acquired American Hydrotech Inc. in the USA and its affiliate Hydrotech Membrane Corp. in Canada. Hydrotech is a liquid membrane manufacturer and provider of full-system roofing and waterproofing solutions.



The acquisition strengthens Sika's roofing and waterproofing portfolio, and complements Sika's sustainability focus. In 2020, the acquired company generated sales of CHF 83 million.



Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas, said, 'With this acquisition, Sika establishes a leading position in the fast-growing application of green/garden roofing and waterproofing. This perfectly fits Sika's sustainability focus, and strengthens our position in the big cities where green roofs continue to gain momentum. We are very excited to welcome the Hydrotech employees to the Sika family and look forward to continue developing the business together.'



