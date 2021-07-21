

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net profit increased to 207 million euros or 0.26 euros per basis share from 144 million euros or 0.19 euros per basic share last year.



Earnings per share, excluding fair valuations, was 0.27 euros compared to 0.13 euros in the previous year.



Operational EBIT increased to 364 million euros from the prior year's 178 million euros, due to higher prices and volumes, especially in Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Packaging Materials.



Sales increased by 22.6% to 2.592 billion euros from last year, due to higher deliveries and prices.



The annual outlook for 2021 remains unchanged, operational EBIT in 2021 is expected to be higher than operational EBIT in 2020.



