

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter group revenue grew 12.5 percent from the prior year, and 20.2 percent over two years.



In its trading update ahead of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, the company said Royal Mail segment revenue in the first quarter increased 12.2 percent year -on- year, and 13.4 percent over two years.



At GLS, revenue growth was 12.4 percent compared to 2021, or 36.6 percent compared to 2020, driven by volume growth as well as improved prices and higher freight revenues.



Further, the company said its prospects for full year 2022 performance remain unchanged.



Keith Williams, Chair, said, 'We continue to expect fluctuations in volumes as we emerge from COVID restrictions, which we will need to manage accordingly. Nonetheless we are encouraged by the revenue performance across Royal Mail and GLS in the first quarter, and notwithstanding the current uncertainty, remain confident about the full year.'



