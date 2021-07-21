

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), a B2B information services provider, Wednesday, in its trading update, reported growth of 14 percent growth in reported revenue and 17 percent in underlying revenue for the third quarter, reflecting improvements in both subscriptions and events.



For the quarter, the Group's reported revenue rose by 14 percent to 78.9 million pounds. On an underlying basis, revenue grew 17 percent, with increase of 7 percent in subscriptions and 108 percent in events.



For nine months, reported revenue slid by 8 percent to 234.4 million, and underling revenue was down by 10 percent. Strong underlying subscriptions growth in pricing and good growth in Data & Market Intelligence were offset by covid-19 impact on physical events during the nine months.



Looking ahead, the Group said it remains confident that it will deliver a result in line with the Board's expectations for fiscal 2021.



