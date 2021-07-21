

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (PCT.L) reported that its profit before tax for fiscal year ended 30 April 2021 climbed to 1.07 billion pounds from 391.94 million pounds in prior year.



Profit for the year was 1.06 billion pounds or 776.75 pence per share up from 360.10 million pounds or 269.06 pence per share in the prior year.



Total income for the year surged to 1.09 billion pounds from 383.47 million pounds.



