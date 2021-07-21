

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A.(IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net profit was at 1.53 billion euros, and adjusted net profit grew 8.4 percent from last year to 1.84 billion euros.



The company achieved a gross operating profit or Ebitda of 5.44 billion euros, up 10.2 percent. The growth was 15 percent, excluding the impact of COVID-19 and the exchange rate. Of this, 85 percent came from networks and renewables with 80 percent generated in countries with A rating.



Iberdrola further said it increased investments by 37 percent to 5 billion euros. Over 90 percent has been allocated to the development of new renewable capacity and networks.



Further, the company reaffirmed its profit and dividend guidance for fiscal 2021. Dividend per share from 2020 earnings grows 5.5 percent to 0.422 euros gross per share.



