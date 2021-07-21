

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial turnover declined for the first time in six months in May, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Industrial turnover declined 1.0 percent month-on-month in May, after 3.3 percent increase in April.



Domestic turnover fell 1.9 percent in May, after a 3.9 percent growth in March. Likewise, growth in foreign turnover eased to 0.7 percent from 1.8 percent.



Turnover of capital goods and energy grew 6.1 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods turnover was up 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods turnover was down 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 40.2 percent in May, after expanding 105.1 percent in the previous month.



Domestic turnover increased 41.0 percent and foreign turnover expanded 38.6 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de