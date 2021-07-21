

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. announced a ten-year agreement with India - based Bangalore International Airport Limited or BIAL for digital and IT Transformation. The deal would create an 'Airport in a Box' platform, helping BIAL, the operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru or KIAB/BLR Airport, to improve productivity, automate IT and reduce costs.



Under the deal, IBM and Kyndryl, the new company to be formed after separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, will provide best of breed IT solutions for the Bangalore Airport. The 'Airport in a Box' platform will support transforming the end-to-end technology, operations and customer experience for passengers at the Airport.



The state-of-the-art new platform will be enabled by a comprehensive set of IBM technology and services, supported Red Hat Ansible Automation. The platform also will generate AI-powered insights from IBM Maximo enterprise asset management technology to optimize inventory management and total cost of ownership.



IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl will design and implement a next generation architecture with robust and dynamic delivery model.



The new platform will enable BIAL to improve employee productivity, better utilization of IT assets, reduce costs through streamlined inventory control and improved incident management.



Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, 'Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL to ensure that the passengers and partners have the advantage of future forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment.'



IBM, which was named the World's Leading Airport Travel Technology Provider 2020, already provides services to more than 150 airports across the globe.



