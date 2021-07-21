

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 billion, or $7.25 per share. This compares with $2.28 billion, or $8.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $7.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $33.85 billion from $29.26 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.74 Bln. vs. $2.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.03 vs. $9.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.33 -Revenue (Q2): $33.85 Bln vs. $29.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.50 Full year revenue guidance: $137.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTHEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de