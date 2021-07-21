

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing second-quarter results, Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) raised fiscal 2021 adjusted net income outlook to greater than $25.50 per share from greater than $25.10 per share.



On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $25.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income is now expected to be greater than $24.89 per share, including approximately $0.61 per share of net unfavorable items.



Operating revenue is now expected to be approximately $137.1 billion, including premium revenue of $116.5 billion to $117.5 billion, higher than previous operating revenue outlook of $135.1 billion. Analysts expect $135.22 billion for the year.



Medical membership is now expected to be in the range of 44.8 - 45.3 million, higher than previously expected 44.1 million to 44.7 million.



On Tuesday, the Audit Committee declared a third quarter 2021 dividend to shareholders of $1.13 per share. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend of $4.52 per share.



In the second quarter, Anthem's net income came in at $1.79 billion, or $7.25 per share, down from $2.28 billion, or $8.91 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.74 billion or $7.03 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $33.85 billion from $29.26 billion last year.



Medical enrollment totaled around 44.3 million members at June 30, 2021, an increase of 4.4 percent from the prior year quarter.



