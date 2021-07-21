

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.28 billion, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $3.63 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.63 billion or $2.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $23.31 billion from $18.34 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.63 Bln. vs. $4.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $23.31 Bln vs. $18.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.60 - $9.70 Full year revenue guidance: $93.8B - $94.6 Bln



