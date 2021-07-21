

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income declined to $67.3 million or $1.77 per share from $83.9 million or $2.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter decreased 4.6% to $176.3 million from $184.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $183.55 million for the quarter.



The Company's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on August 18, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2021.



