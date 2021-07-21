

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton (ETN) said that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has approved an order paving the way for the sale of the company's Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S.



The company now has all the regulatory approvals it needs to close the transaction. Eaton currently expects the sale to close August 2, 2021.



Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. It has approximately 96,000 employees.



