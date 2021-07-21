

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $341 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $846 million from $699 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



