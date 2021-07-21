

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.95 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $4.84 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $33.76 billion from $30.45 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $33.76 Bln vs. $30.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.35



