

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Wednesday that its net income for the second quarter grew to $341 million or $2.05 per share from $241 million or $1.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $316 million or $1.90 per share, compared to $256 million or $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter rose 21 percent to $846 million from last year's $699 million. Analysts expected revenues of $810.54 million for the quarter.



Solutions segments revenues increased 26 percent, and Market Services revenues increased 13 percent from last year.



