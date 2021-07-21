

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aflac Global Investments has made a $2 billion commitment to Denham Sustainable Infrastructure to launch a new debt platform that will invest primarily in the senior debt of sustainable infrastructure projects. It has also committed $100 million toward Denham's second dedicated equity fund to support the acquisition, enhancement and development of sustainable infrastructure assets.



Aflac Global Investments will also hold a non-controlling 24.9% minority equity interest in Denham Sustainable Infrastructure.



Denham Sustainable Infrastructure builds on Denham's 15-year success in renewable power and global infrastructure investing with a focus on assets dedicated to environmental sustainability.



Sustainable Infrastructure market is anticipated to become a $100 trillion-$150 trillion market by 2050 as the world aims to achieve Paris Agreement goals to limit climate change and accelerate the energy transition.



