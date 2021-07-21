

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group of Cos, Inc. (IPG) reported Wednesday that net income available to IPG common stockholders for the second quarter was $263.3 million or $0.66 per share, compared to a loss of $45.6 million or $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.70 per share, compared to $0.23 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenue for the quarter increased 22.5 percent to $2.27 billion from $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year. Total revenue was up 23.9 percent from last year to $2.51 billion. Organic net revenue growth was 19.8 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



