

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin(r) International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), on Wednesday announced the introduction of Smart Glide, a revolutionary safety tool designed to help pilots in loss of engine power emergencies by automating tasks to reduce pilot workload. It is expected to be available as a software upgrade at no additional charge from Garmin on compatible systems in August 2021 through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network.



Through compatible avionics, such as GTN Xi series navigators, Smart Glide provides assistance to the pilot by recommending a suitable airport estimated to be within glide range, as well as providing critical information to the pilot and optimizing select avionics settings, helping save the pilot precious time and workload.



Smart Glide considers several factors when choosing the recommended airport within glide range including runway length and condition, proximity, terrain, available weather, in addition to current measured winds calculated by the primary flight display.



When paired with a compatible Garmin autopilot, Smart Glide can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft's best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so that the pilot can execute an approach and landing.



The Smart Glide Page displays glide speed based on the specific aircraft, airport name, an alternate airport list, arrival above ground level altitude, longest runway information including wind components if available, as well as a Smart Glide alert banner to keep the pilot notified of glide status and any pertinent instructions.



Smart Glide joins Garmin Autoland as a part of the Autonom family of autonomous flight technologies.



