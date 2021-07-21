

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew's (SNN, SN.L) study results showed that using REGENETEN alone simplifies the surgical procedure. It is less invasive and can potentially lower risk of complications when compared with the current standard of care, the company said in a statement.



The company's study results showed patients treated with its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant for partial-thickness rotator cuff tears (>3mm) experienced significantly improved shoulder function during early recovery compared to patients receiving a REGENETEN Implant plus traditional surgical repair, with equivalent efficacy at one year.



The company noted that treatment with the REGENETEN Implant alone demonstrated equivalent efficacy to REGENETEN plus traditional surgical repair with minimal revisions across both treatment groups at 1 year.



Among all patients receiving a REGENETEN Implant, patients reported significant improvements in pain, function and quality of life from at 1 year compared with pre-surgery values.



