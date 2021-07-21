

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has granted its Chief Executive Officer James Dimon a 'special award' of 1.50 million stock options.



The special award reflects the Board's desire for Dimon to continue to lead the company for a further significant number of years, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.



The options will have an exercise price equal to the average of the high and low prices of JPMorgan Chase & Co. common stock on July 20, 2021. The options have a ten-year term, will become exercisable no earlier than July 20, 2026, or five years after the Effective Date.



Moreover, net shares delivered from the exercise of the options must be held until July 20, 2031, which coincides with the end of the ten-year term of the options.



