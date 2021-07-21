

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $321.30 million, or $82.45 per share. This compares with $164.08 million, or $42.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $72.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.6% to $2.22 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $321.30 Mln. vs. $164.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $82.45 vs. $42.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $72.53 -Revenue (Q2): $2.22 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



