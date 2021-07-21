

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its preliminary operating result or EBIT for first half 2021 were 48.1 million euros up 146.1 percent from last year's 19.5 million euros.



Sales for the first half 2021 increased by 29.6 percent to 391.2 million euros from the prior year, marking it the strongest half-year performance in Pfeiffer Vacuum's history.



Pfeiffer Vacuum improved its fiscal year 2021 outlook and expects a more positive development compared to previously announced expectations. It now anticipates sales to be in a range between 710.0 million euros and 730.0 million euros. The EBIT margin performance will significantly improve from the same period in 2020 and is expected to be between 12.0 and 13.0 percent.



The company will announce detailed results for first half 2021 on August 3, 2021.



