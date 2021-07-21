

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said on Wednesday that is acquiring CloudKnox, a start-up, which helps companies bring down the access to their cloud resources. The terms of the deal have not been made public.



The software of the newly acquired firm works with Microsoft's Azure public cloud, Amazon and Google clouds as well. The software tracks and removes cases of permissions for employees and virtual identities, which are not that active. The CloudKnox software warns about any unusual activity spotted.



The acquisition is part of Microsoft's plan to widen its security business, along with keeping Windows and all of its other products safe and secure. CloudKnox was founded in 2015 and is based in Sunnyvale, California, with 58 employees. The major investors in the company include Sorenson Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital.



In January, Microsoft said that it recorded more than $10 billion in security revenue in the ongoing year, a 40 percent increase from last year. This suggests that the security section is developing faster than most other product areas. It was only last week, Microsoft had acquired another security company, RiskIQ, which could pinpoint threats across a company's entire information-technology footprint.



Commenting on the acquisition, Microsoft Corporate Vice-President Joy Chik said, 'As unmonitored cloud services (like virtual machines) proliferate, it's harder for organizations to keep a tight control over who's allowed to do what with them. High-profile breaches demonstrate how quickly bad actors can move laterally by exploiting misappropriated privileged credentials.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de