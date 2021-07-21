

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.93 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.4% to $4.58 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.93 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.05 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $4.58 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.87 - $2.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.40 - $4.76 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de