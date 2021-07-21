

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):



-Earnings: -$192 million in Q2 vs. -$820 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. -$1.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$196 million or -$0.26 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q2 vs. $0.06 billion in the same period last year.



