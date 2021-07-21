

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $581 million, or $9.15 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to $5.32 billion from $4.04 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.64 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.32 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.0



