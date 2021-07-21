

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI):



-Earnings: -$757 million in Q2 vs. -$637 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q2 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $516 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $3.15 billion in Q2 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.



