

Globe Life Inc. (GL) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $199.62 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $173.05, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192.98 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.27 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $192.98 Mln. vs. $176.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



