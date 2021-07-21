

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.17 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $0.50 billion, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to $2.99 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.17 Bln. vs. $0.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CSX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de