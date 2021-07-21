

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $215.1 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $100.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.1 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $1.23 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $245.1 Mln. vs. $200.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.98 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.23 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.16 - $1.80 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 - $7.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4.76 - $4.80 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUIFAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de