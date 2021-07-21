

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



-Earnings: -$167.0 million in Q2 vs. $11.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$26.0 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.67 billion in Q2 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.



