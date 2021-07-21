

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SLM Corp. (SLM):



-Earnings: $139.01 million in Q2 vs. -$87.69 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.44 in Q2 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $144.28 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.37 per share -Revenue: $338.78 million in Q2 vs. $348.78 million in the same period last year.



