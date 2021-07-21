

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $334 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.58 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $741 Mln. vs. $609 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.78 - 6.89 Full year revenue guidance: $5,677 - $5,722 Mln



