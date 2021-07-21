

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $105.33 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $56.44 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, SL Green Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117.67 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $218.11 million from $253.70 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $117.67 Mln. vs. $136.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $218.11 Mln vs. $253.70 Mln last year.



