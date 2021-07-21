

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB):



-Earnings: -$22.4 million in Q2 vs. -$6.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $15.9 million or $1.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.44 per share -Revenue: $741.0 million in Q2 vs. $275.7 million in the same period last year.



