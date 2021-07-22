

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, home appliances company Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) raised its earnings, ongoing earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2021, based on the strength of its business amid previously announced cost-based pricing initiatives.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings of about $26.95 per share and ongoing earnings of about $26.00 per share on net sales growth of about 16 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $23.10 and $24.10 per share and ongoing earnings in the range of $22.50 and $23.50 per share on net sales growth of about 13 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earnings of $0.23.73 per share on revenues of $21.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WHIRLPOOL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de