

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec expects to report consolidated sales of 155.8 million euros for the first half of 2021 compared to 119.4 million euros in the prior year. It represents constant-currency sales growth of 36.0%.



Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2021 is expected to rise year-on-year by 87.0% to 34.4 million euros.



The company now expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of at least 12.0% in the 2021 financial year. Previously. It was expected 'at least in a high single-digit percentage range'.



The company still expects annual adjusted EBIT margin to be 17.5% to 18.5%.



The company will publish its full results for the first-half of 2021 on August 6, 2021.



