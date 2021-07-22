

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, reported Thursday that its first-half income attributable to equity holders climbed 16.3 percent to 481 million Swiss francs from last year's 413 million francs.



Basic earnings per share were 52.19 francs, higher than prior year's 44.81 francs.



The EBITDA increased 10.2 percent to 809 million francs, and EBITDA margin improved to 24 percent from 22.8 percent in 2020. On a comparable basis, the EBITDA margin was 24.2 percent, compared to 23.7 percent last year.



Givaudan Group sales were 3.37 billion francs, an increase of 4.7 percent from last year's 3.22 billion francs. Sales grew 7.9 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Looking ahead, as part of Givaudan's 2025 strategy, the company aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



