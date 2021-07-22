

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported that its IFRS net income for the first-half of 2021 declined 3% to 8.22 billion Swiss francs from 8.47 billion francs last year. At constant exchange rates, net income for the period was up 2%.



Core earnings per share grew to 10.56 francs from 10.44 francs in the previous year.



The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies had a negative impact on the results expressed in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates, the company said.



Group sales for the period rose 8% at CER or 5% in CHF year-over-year to 30.71 billion francs.



The company confirmed its fiscal year 2021 outlook. It expects core earnings per share to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. It projects sales to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars.



Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.



